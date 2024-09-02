“Nobody can stop me.” The Brian Jonestown Massacre share UK and Europe tour plans

The Brian Jonestown Massacre have announced plans to tour the UK and Europe early in 2025.

The San Francisco psych-rock band, famously the subject of the 2004 documentary Dig!, will play a brace of German shows, and a show in Holland in January, before embarking on an extensive tour of the UK and Ireland in February.

The group's most recent, and 20th, album, The Future Is Your Past, was released in February last year.

Bandleader Anton Newcombe says, “Nobody can stop me, I’m not asking somebody, I’m not making the rounds at Warners, saying, ‘Please put out my record!’. It’s just for me.”



“I would love to see more groups, people playing music in the UK and everywhere else because I really enjoy it. That’s the only reason I need. It’s the only reason to do stuff.”

The Brian Jonestown Massacre UK / Europe tour 2025:

Jan 28: Hamburg, Fabrik, Germany

Jan 29: Cologne, Die Kantine, Germany

Jan 30: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Holland



Feb 01: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion, UK

Feb 02: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Feb 04: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 06: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Feb 07: Liverpool Olympia, UK

Feb 08: Leeds Beckett University Union, UK

Feb 09: Newcastle Upon Tyne NX, UK

Feb 11: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Feb 12: Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Feb 14: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Feb 15: Southampton Guildhall, UK

Feb 16: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Feb 18: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 19: Brighton Dome, UK

Feb 20: Cardiff University Great Hall, UK

Last year, a Brian Jonestown Massacre show at the Forum in Melbourne, Australia, was cut short after just six songs after Anton Newcombe became embroiled in a violent altercation with guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt. Their scheduled performances in Castlemaine and Northcote were subsequently cancelled “on medical grounds.”