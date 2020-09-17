Brian Eno announces Film Music 1976-2020

Brian Eno has announced he will release Film Music 1976 – 2020 through UMC on November 13, featuring music used in such films as Trainspotting, Derek Jarman's Jubilee, David Lynch's Dune, work from BBC's Horizon programme on Francis Bacon, his recent score for Rams, the documentary of the same name about the industrial designer Dieter Rams and more.

It's the first ever collection of music from his film and television soundtrack work, spanning five decades. Film Music 1976 – 2020 features classic Eno compositions, lesser-known gems and seven previously unreleased tracks.

Eno’s long-standing affair with film goes all the way back to 1970 with his soundtrack to Malcolm Le Grice’s short experimental film Berlin Horse. In 1976 he followed this with Sebastiane and a long forgotten Greek b-horror film, Land Of The Minotaur starring Peter Cushing and Donald Pleasance (The Devil’s Men in the UK).

This led to an unstoppable momentum largely initiated by the release of 1978's Music For Films, a loose compilation of material recorded between 1975 ~ 1978. It was intended as a conceptual soundtrack for imaginary films and only the last track, Final Sunset was written for an actual film

Eno has had hundreds of pieces of his music used in films, documentaries and television programmes, including more than 20 complete scores for some of the best known directors in the world. Film Music 1976 ~ 2020 finally brings together seventeen of his most recognisable film and television compositions; a perfect introduction to this enormous body of work.

(Image credit: Brian Eno)

Brian Eno: Film Music 1976 – 2020

1. Top Boy (Theme) from Top Boy - Series 1, directed by Yann Demange, 2011

2. Ship In A Bottle from The Lovely Bones, directed by Peter Jackson, 2009

3. Blood Red from BBC Arena – Francis Bacon, directed by Adam Low, 2005

4. Under from Cool World, directed by Ralph Bakshi, 1992

5. Decline And Fall from O Nome de Morte, directed by Henrique Goldman, 2017

6. Prophecy Theme from Dune, directed by David Lynch, 1984

7. Reasonable Question from We Are As Gods, directed by David Alvarado / Jason Sussberg, 2020

8. Late Evening In Jersey from Heat, directed by Michael Mann, 1995

9. Beach Sequence from Beyond The Clouds, directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, 1995

10. You Don’t Miss Your Water from Married to The Mob, directed by Jonathan Demme, 1988

11. Deep Blue Day from Trainspotting, directed by Danny Boyle, 1996

12. The Sombre from Top Boy - Series 2, directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, 2013

13. Dover Beach from Jubilee, directed by Derek Jarman, 1978

14. Design as Reduction from Rams, directed by Gary Hustwit, 2018

15. Undersea Steps from Hammerhead, directed by George Chan, 2004

16. Final Sunset from Sebastiane, directed by Derek Jarman, 1976

17. An Ending (Ascent), from For All Mankind, directed by Al Reinert, 1989