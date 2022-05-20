Brand new Serj Tankian song to feature on metal AF video game Metal: Hellsinger

Serj Tankian has provided an original new song titled No Tomorrow to the soundtrack of upcoming shoot-em-up Metal: Hellsinger - The Gods Of Metal. Featured in a new trailer for the game, the System Of A Down singer's iconic vocals are set to an almost thrashy beat, perfect for slaying your way through the hordes of hell.

Hellsinger isn't your average first person shooter either; the game is rhythm based, meaning its soundtrack plays a huge role in the gameplay as players shoot, dodge and perform 'finishers' to the beat of the songs (think Doom meets Baby Driver and Mortal Kombat).

The Hellsinger soundtrack will feature an all-star cast of metal vocalists, including Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz, Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe and Trivium's Matt Heafy.

Each vocalist appears on their own original composition, with each song forming the framework for a level in the game.

The website currently explains the concept further, stating "your ability to shoot on the beat will directly impact both the damage you deal and how awesome the music sounds. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause."

Developed by The Outsiders and Funcom, Metal: Hellsinger has no official release date as yet but is expected later this year and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Creative director David Goldfarb released a statement about Serj's involvement with the game, stating "what can you even say! We have so many System Of A Down fans in the studio, adding Serj Tankian to our already incredible roster of vocalists feels unreal,” said Goldfarb. “He completely killed the track and made it his own in a way only Serj could. We are so excited and can’t wait to see everyone playing!”

Tankian has also commented on his involvement in the game, telling Loudwire "the song I worked on with the composers Two Feathers... just amazing music. They did the music and I just did the vocals[...] but it's really incredible; really fast, really heavy. Very interesting, very progressive I would say. That's what I really dug about it and that's why I decided to join and be a part of it. I really love the song. It's seven minutes and it takes you on this crazy journey and it's very fast and rhythmical, so your fingers... you will lose some ligaments."

With an all-metal soundtrack and gameplay that literally involves shooting your way out of hell, Hellsinger might just be one of the most metal games of all-time and we're very here for it.