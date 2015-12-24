Boy Jumps Ship release Burn video

Boy Jumps Ship have issued a video for their track Burn.

It’ll feature on the Newcastle outfit’s as-yet-untitled debut album, which is expected to be released in 2016 via Amazing Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Si Todd says: “The video for Burn was filmed overnight in a huge abandoned warehouse in Houghton-Le-Spring – just south of Sunderland – and shot by Ollie Rillands, who’s done our last few videos.

“We used a ton of pyro including three, two-metre fire walls, and four fire canons. They kept us warm.”

The group’s first album is being produced by Hundred Reasons’ guitarist Larry Hibbitt who’s previously worked with artists including Marmozets and Nothing But Thieves.

Todd, bassist Jonny Rob, guitarist Jonathan Douglas and drummer Gav Gates will release further album details in due course.