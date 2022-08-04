Box set of music from the films of John Hughes will take us right back to the 80s

4CD box set Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes will feature music from the likes of Killing Joke, The Psychedelic Furs, Pete Shelley, Kate Bush, Simple Minds and The Jesus And Mary Chain

Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes
A new compilation celebrating the music from legendary filmmaker John Hughes' films between 1983-1989 has been announced.

The 4CD box set titled Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes will be released on November 11 through Demon Music Group and include tracks from the films The Breakfast Club, Pretty In Pink, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Uncle Buck, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Sixteen Candles, Weird Science, Some Kind Of Wonderful, Planes, Trains And Automobiles, She’s Having A Baby and The Great Outdoors.

The 74-track collection has been curated by Hughes’ music supervisor Tarquin Gotch, who says: “Back when we were working on these movie soundtracks, the best way to send music around the world was the cassette, by Fedex. We sent John cassettes of newly released music, of demos, of just finished mixes, and in return he would send VHS videos of the scenes that needed music."

Tracks include Eighties by Killing Joke, Don't You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds, Pretty In Pink by The Psychedelic Furs, Love Missile F1-11 (Ultraviolence Mix) by Sigue Sigue Sputnik and This Woman's Work by Kate Bush.

Hughes' son James Hughes says: “It serves as a reminder not just to the musicians he championed in the 1980s, but to how intensely his search for music expanded beyond this era. 

"Until his final days, he was still collecting outrageous amounts of music from around the world, galaxies removed from the New Romantic and new wave sounds that, to many, still define him.”

Gotch adds: “John said he only made movies so he could choose what music to put in them, so as his success at the box office grew, and thus his power with the studios, the number of tracks in his films, by up and coming UK bands, steadily grew.” 

The box set will include a booklet which will feature memories from James Hughes, Gotch, Matthew Broderick and Ron Payne, and also have track-by-track notes.

John Hughes died in 2009 at the age of 59.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro

