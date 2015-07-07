Bourbon Crow to launch 3rd album after label split

Wednesday 13’s Bourbon Crow have launched a crowdfunding appeal for their third album.

The band – which features Murderdolls frontman 13 and country star Rayen Belchere – are working on Off The Wagon & On The Rocks, and they want fans to help with its release via a Kickstarter campaign.

It has already exceeded its $6000 target, with the band vowing to spend any extra money on promotion and a potential tour.

The duo say: “You wanted it, you asked for it and now you got it. Bourbon Crow is back and working on the new CD, Off The Wagon & On The Rocks. After buying ourselves out of our old record deal and taking control of our old record masters, we can finally do Bourbon Crow as we want, when we want and how we want.”

Working without a label means the band are operating with a different financial setup, they confirm. “There is no agent or bank fronting the money and telling us what to do. It’s just us and you. We need your support to make this new release a reality.

“We understand this might not be for everyone, but those who can pledge and support, please know that you are directly impacting the future of Bourbon Crow.”

The band released their debut Highway To Hangover in 2006, with follow-up Long Way To The Bottom issued in 2009.

