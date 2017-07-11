Book examining prog between 1990-2016 set for winter release

A new book examining prog albums between 1990-2016 is set to be released this winter.

Essential Modern Progressive Rock Albums: Images And Words Behind Prog’s Most Celebrated Albums 1990-2016 has been written by Prog Report editor Roie Avin and will feature more than 50 albums that made an impact over the last quarter of a century.

Artists featured in the book include Marillion, Dream Theater, Porcupine Tree, Opeth, Spock’s Beard, The Flower Kings, Big Big Train, Haken, Karnivool, Riverside and Between The Buried And Me.

A statement on the book reads: “Drawing on original interviews with band members such as Mike Portnoy, Neal Morse, Steven Wilson, John Petrucci, Mikael Akerfeldt, Roine Stolt, Pete Trewavas and dozens more, the book offers an in-depth look at the stories behind the albums that shaped the next wave of progressive rock.

“This book focuses solely on bands that carried the mantle of the genre’s initial 70s explosion, artists that expanded the genre further, incorporating new sounds and elements to reach new audiences worldwide.”

To mark the announcement, the publishers have released a short teaser showcasing the 250-page book. Watch it below.

A release date will be issued in due course.

