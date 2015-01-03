Bono may never play guitar again

Bono says he’s unsure if he will ever play guitar again as he continues to mend from injuries sustained in a November cycle crash in New York.

Under doctor’s orders not to move for several months following a five-hour surgery to repair multiple injuries, the singer hopes to heal in time for the May launch of U2’s 2015 world tour in Vancouver, a trek that will see the band play six UK shows in October.

Bono reveals the extent of his health issues in a rambling year-end review on U2.com, saying he suffered “a massive injury I can’t blame on anyone but myself, mainly because I blanked out on impact and have no memory of how I ended up in New York Presbyterian with my humerus bone sticking through my leather jacket. Very punk rock as injuries go.”

“I broke my hand, my shoulder, my elbow and my face, but the real injury this year was to my Irish pride as it was discovered that under my tracksuit I was wearing yellow and black Lycra cycling shorts. Yes, LYCRA. This is not very rock ‘n’ roll.”

Bono has not been able to physically move around much lately, and is realising that he may have some long-term limitations as a result of his injuries.

He says: “Recovery has been more difficult than I thought… As I write this, it is not clear that I will ever play guitar again. The band have reminded me that neither they nor Western civilization are depending on this.”

“I personally would very much miss fingering the frets of my green Irish falcon or my (RED) Gretsch. Just for the pleasure, aside from writing tunes. But then does the Edge, or Jimmy Page, or any guitarist you know have a titanium elbow, as I do now? I’m all elbows, I am.”

Bono remains focused on his recovery.

He explains: “The consequences of this freak accident are significant enough that I will have to concentrate hard to be ready for the U2 tour in fitness terms… as a result I have cancelled every public appearance and decided this missive is all the communication I can manage for the first half of 2015.”

Meanwhile, the singer looks forward to his return to the stage as U2 ready themselves to perform material from 2014’s Songs Of Innocence.

Bono says: “We don’t finish our songs, we just put them out. U2 is a live band. Live is where we live or die. The songs continue to grow night after night. We have some extraordinary ideas up our sleeve for this tour I’ve just got to be rebuilt by 14th May.”