Bike crash Bono can’t move for months

U2 frontman Bono has been ordered not to move for several months after the bicycle crash in New York that led to five hours of surgery.

But he’ll be fully fit in time for the band’s world tour, which kicks off in the US in May and reaches the UK in October.

Bono suffered multiple fractures to his skull, his left shoulder and his left arm after a collision in Central Park last month.

Guitarist The Edge tells KROQ: “It was a Sunday, a lot of people were in the park and he just wasn’t paying enough attention. He was going fast down a hill and somebody came out onto the cycle way. He swerved to avoid them and just went straight over the bars.”

U2 were shown an X-ray which The Edge says looked like “A miniature of the Eiffel Tower in his elbow.” He continues: “He’s managed to come out with what you could only describe as injuries from a car crash. He’s back in Dublin right now and basically he can’t move for the next couple of months.”

The rest of the band played their first-ever show without him in Times Square this week, billed as U2 Minus 1, featuring Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay’s Chris Martin standing in. The Edge admits: “It did feel a little bit like we were cheating on Bono. It’s not an experience I would want to repeat again.”