Bonamassa cancels Bournemouth gig

Sickness has put paid to Joe Bonamassa’s show at the Bournemouth BIC tonight.

The guitarist says via Twitter that he has come down with a “head cold” and that the show will be rescheduled for a later, as yet unknown, date.

Bonamassa says: “Unfortunately, due to unexpected head cold that settled in overnight, we are gonna have to reschedule our gig at the BIC tonight. I really apologise for the inconvenience and hope to have a make-up date sometime this afternoon.”

He is on the road in support of his most recent album, Different Shades Of Blue, and has two gigs in Brighton to come. He will also play at the 300-capacity Mr Kyps in Poole, Dorset, on November 1 – 10 years on from the night he made his UK live debut in front of just 100 people.

Bonamassa this month released his DVD Live At Radio City Music Hall via Mascot Label Group.

Oct 28: Bournemouth BIC (postponed)

Oct 30: Brighton Centre

Oct 31: Brighton Centre

Nov 01: Poole Mr Kyps