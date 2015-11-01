Bon Scott statue to be unveiled at Bonfest

A fan-funded statue of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott will be unveiled at the 10th annual Bonfest in the singer’s hometown of Kirriemuir in Scotland next spring.

Event organisers DD8 Music secured funds for the project via a Crowdfunder campaign that recently surpassed its target of £45,000.

Scott was born in Kirriemuir before his family moved to Australia and he eventually teamed up with AC/DC to worldwide acclaim.

Set for the April 29 - May 1 weekend, Bonfest will unveil the life-sized statue by artist John McKenna on April 30 in a memorial garden on Bellies Brae in the town, and will be officially revealed by former AC/DC bassist Mark Evans and Scott’s ‘soulmate’ Mary Renshaw.

Evans will perform a solo set of material and join Renshaw – one of three co-authors of the newly-published book Live Wire – to participate in book signings as well as a Q&A session.

Also scheduled to appear is drummer Bob Richards, who appeared in videos for Let’s Play Ball and Rock Or Bust last year when Phil Rudd was unable to attend the filming.

The weekend event will see live shows by a series of AC/DC tribute acts from across Europe as well as Australia’s Pure D/C, who includes Tony Currenti, the drummer on AC/DC’s High Voltage album, which will be performed in its entirety.

Early bird weekend tickets for the festival will be available locally from the Kirriemuir Art Gallery on Reform Street starting October 31, with worldwide online sales starting from 10am on November 7 at bonfest.com

AC/DC continue their current Rock Or Bust world tour with a series of dates in Australia starting November 4 in Sydney.