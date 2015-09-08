Bon Scott statue funded by fans

AC/DC fans have rallied round to complete funding for a statue of Bon Scott to be placed in his home town.

He was born in Kirriemuir, Scotland, before his family moved to Australia and he found fame as the iconic band reached the big time.

Local organisation DD8 Music have been working on the project for several years – and they’ve finally secured the £45,000 needed to complete the job.

But pledges are still being taken, with additional money to be used to pay for an “extra-special” garden to be built round the statue.

DD8 Music say: “Kirriemuir already has a few things honouring Bon – a street named after him, a memorial plaque, an AC/DC section in the local museum, and our annual Bonfest.

“However, we believe Bon’s memory deserves a lasting memorial. Renowned sculptor John McKenna will capture three things – his personality, his stage presence, and his Scottish roots.”

16 days remain on the Crowdfunder campaign.

