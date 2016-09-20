Slayer's Kerry King 'hated' Anthrax, Public Enemy collaboration

Slayer guitarist Kerry King says he “hated” Anthrax’s 1991 collaboration with Public Enemy on the track Bring The Noise.

The track featured on the Attack Of The Killer B’s compilation album and went on to inspire various nu-metal and rap metal acts.

But King says he wasn’t impressed with the thrash band getting in to bed with a rap group – even though his own band Slayer would go on to work with Ice-T on the track Disorder from 1993’s Judgement Night soundtrack.

Asked about the Anthrax/Public Enemy collaboration, King tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: “Oh, I hated it. And they know it. It’s not a secret, or I wouldn’t tell you.

“They don’t play it a lot when we play together. Maybe it’s cycled out of their set.

“We did something with Ice-T back in the 90s but it wasn’t a crossover song. It was still a thrash song because Ice-T loves thrash.

“When that was brought up initially for us to do, I was like, ‘Nah, man, I don’t want to be part of some rap song.’ Nothing against rap, I like rap. I just didn’t want Slayer to do that.

“And then the idea of Ice-T came up, I said, ‘Yeah, we can do that.’”

Last week, King and bandmate Tom Araya look back at the Repentless video trilogy, saying they were inspired by director BJ McDonnell’s enthusiasm.

Slayer are current on tour across North America with Anthrax and Death Angel.

Sep 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Sep 22: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 28: Miami Fillmore, FL

Sep 30: Tunica Horseshoe Casino, MS

Oct 03: Norfolk Norva, VA

Oct 05: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 07: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 08: Austin ACL At The Moody Theatre, TX

Oct 10: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 11: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 13: Missoula The Wilma Theatre, MT

Oct 17: Lethbridge Enmax Center, AB

Oct 19: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Oct 20: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Oct 23: Reno Events Center, NV

Oct 27: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

