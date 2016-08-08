Alcest premiere Oiseaux De Proie

Alcest have released a stream of their new track Oiseaux De Proie.

It’s been lifted from the French outfit’s upcoming fifth album Kodama, which will launch on September 30 via Prophecy Productions.

The follow-up to 2014’s Shelter is a concept album – and vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Neige says Kodama – which is Japanese for ‘tree spirit’ – was influenced by Japanese culture and Hayao Miyazaki’s 1997 animation Princess Mononoke.

He tells Noisey: “It’s an album about the confrontation of the natural world and the human world. The concept of the album came after I watched Princess Mononoke – in the film, it’s exactly that idea, of the two different worlds that try to live together.

“They struggle, and I think we are really busy taking care of our little programmes that we forget there is another world around us that is being neglected.

“Nature always inspires us, and also it has kind of an urban side because I’m living in the city – it’s like a mix of very mortal things and very spiritual things.”

Alcest will hook up with Japanese band Mono later this year for an extensive European tour in support of Kodama. The first date will take place at Dresden’s Beatpol, Germany, on October 27, and wrap up at Brasov’s Rockstadt, Romania, on December 3.

The Kodama cover

Alcest Kodama tracklist

Kodama Eclosion Je Suis d’ailleurs Untouched Oiseaux De Proie Onyx

Alcest, Mono 2016 European tour

Oct 27: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Oct 29: Munich Strom, Germany

Oct 30: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Oct 31: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany

Nov 01: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Nov 02: Segrate Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Nov 03: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia

Nov 04: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Nov 05: Rome Init, Italy

Nov 06: Turin Spazio 211, Italy

Nov 07: Lyon Cco Villeurbanne, France

Nov 08: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Nov 09: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 10: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Nov 11: Leicester Queen’s Hall, UK

Nov 12: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Nov 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 14: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Nov 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Nov 16: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 17: London Brixton Electric, UK

Nov 18: Brussels VK, Belgium

Nov 19: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 20: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands

Nov 21: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 22: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Nov 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 24: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Nov 25: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Nov 26: Malmo KB, Sweden

Nov 27: Berlin Binuu, Germany

Nov 28: Gdasnk B90, Poland

Nov 29: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland

Nov 30: Vienna Szene, Austria

Dec 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Dec 02: Kosice Tabacka, Slovakia

Dec 03: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania