Alcest premiere Oiseaux De Proie

Alcest have released a stream of their new track Oiseaux De Proie.
It’s been lifted from the French outfit’s upcoming fifth album Kodama, which will launch on September 30 via Prophecy Productions.
The follow-up to 2014’s Shelter is a concept album – and vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Neige says Kodama – which is Japanese for ‘tree spirit’ – was influenced by Japanese culture and Hayao Miyazaki’s 1997 animation Princess Mononoke.
He tells Noisey: “It’s an album about the confrontation of the natural world and the human world. The concept of the album came after I watched Princess Mononoke – in the film, it’s exactly that idea, of the two different worlds that try to live together.
“They struggle, and I think we are really busy taking care of our little programmes that we forget there is another world around us that is being neglected.
“Nature always inspires us, and also it has kind of an urban side because I’m living in the city – it’s like a mix of very mortal things and very spiritual things.”
Alcest will hook up with Japanese band Mono later this year for an extensive European tour in support of Kodama. The first date will take place at Dresden’s Beatpol, Germany, on October 27, and wrap up at Brasov’s Rockstadt, Romania, on December 3.
Alcest Kodama tracklist
- Kodama
- Eclosion
- Je Suis d’ailleurs
- Untouched
- Oiseaux De Proie
- Onyx
Alcest, Mono 2016 European tour
Oct 27: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Oct 29: Munich Strom, Germany
Oct 30: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany
Oct 31: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany
Nov 01: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Nov 02: Segrate Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Nov 03: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia
Nov 04: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Nov 05: Rome Init, Italy
Nov 06: Turin Spazio 211, Italy
Nov 07: Lyon Cco Villeurbanne, France
Nov 08: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Nov 09: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Nov 10: Birmingham The Institute, UK
Nov 11: Leicester Queen’s Hall, UK
Nov 12: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK
Nov 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Nov 14: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Nov 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK
Nov 16: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 17: London Brixton Electric, UK
Nov 18: Brussels VK, Belgium
Nov 19: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 20: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands
Nov 21: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany
Nov 22: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark
Nov 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Nov 24: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway
Nov 25: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Nov 26: Malmo KB, Sweden
Nov 27: Berlin Binuu, Germany
Nov 28: Gdasnk B90, Poland
Nov 29: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland
Nov 30: Vienna Szene, Austria
Dec 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Dec 02: Kosice Tabacka, Slovakia
Dec 03: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania