Bob Vylan to support Biffy Clyro on intimate upcoming UK tour

London punks Bob Vylan have announced that they will be performing as special guests to Biffy Clyro on the Scottish trio's upcoming, intimate Fingers Crossed UK tour.

The run, which will kick off this Friday, October 29 at Liverpool University, will see the bands making stops in Cambridge, Sheffield, London and Southampton, before signing off in Bristol on November 04.

To announce their support slot, Bob Vylan wrote on social media: "We get antsy sat in the house too long so we’re back on the road this Friday, joining @BiffyClyro on their sold out tour!”

Simon Neil and co.'s tour was originally scheduled to showcase their 2020 album A Celebration of Endings, but since the run was postponed due to the pandemic, the Scottish rockers will now be debuting tracks from this year's release, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After.

Oct 29: Liverpool University

Oct 30: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 31: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 02: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Nov 03: Southampton Guildhall

Nov 04: Bristol O2 Academy