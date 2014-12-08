BMTH to issue Wembley live package

Bring Me The Horizon’s show at London’s Wembley Arena last week was recorded for an upcoming CD/DVD release.

The Sheffield metal outfit have announced the live package will be out in March 2015 and anyone who pre-orders it before February 14 will have their name printed in the accompanying booklet.

The package will feature a DVD of the show as well as a 2CD audio version and retails at £25.

BMTH released a new single Drown this week. It is their first new music since their fourth album, 2013’s Sempiternal. They are set to record a new album next year.

They also released a limited edition vinyl boxset last month, which includes their debut EP and three of their studio albums.