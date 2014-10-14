BMTH announce single Drown

Bring Me The Horizon will release a new single on December 7.

Drown is the Sheffield outfit’s first new music since their fourth album, 2013’s Sempiternal, which peaked at No. 3 on the UK charts and was named one of Metal Hammer’s Top 50 albums of the year.

The group were also named runners-up in this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in the category of Band Of The Year, which was won by Iron Maiden.

The band plan to hit the studio next year to record the follow up to Sempiternal.

In the meantime, BMTH continue touring in support of the record.

They play a series of dates in the Far East next month ahead of their biggest-ever show at London’s Wembley Arena on December 5, where they’ll be joined by openers Young Guns, Issues and Sleepwave.