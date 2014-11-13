BMTH unveil vinyl box set

Bring Me The Horizon have revealed details of a limited edition vinyl box set due out this month.

The BMTH limited edition box set features the band’s debut EP and three studio albums, along with exclusive artwork by Oli Sykes and original art prints. It is due for release on November 24 via Banquet Records.

Included in the boxset are 12” versions of early EP This Is What The Edge Of Your Seat Is Made For, debut album Count Your Blessings and its follow-up Suicide Season – as well as a 2LP version of third album There Is a Hell, Believe Me I’ve Seen It. There Is a Heaven, Let’s Keep It a Secret.

The Sheffield band say the set is the first in a series of deluxe reissues.

It can be pre-ordered now from Banquet Records for £49.99.

BMTH release new single Drown in December.