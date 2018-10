Bring Me The Horizon have released a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from their recent London shows.

The Sheffield metal heroes played at The Underworld in Camden and at Wembley Arena earlier this month.

Titled Back To The Future, the new clip is actually set to the band’s recent single Drown.

BMTH are set to record a new album – the follow-up to 2013’s Sempiternal – next year. They released a limited edition vinyl boxset in November.