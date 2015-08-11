BMTH confirm pre-Reading shows with Turbowolf

Bring Me The Horizon have announced two warm-up shows ahead of their appearances and Reading and Leeds.

The British rockers head to North America after their Reading and Leeds sets, and they’ve just confirmed two shows with Turbowolf – at Liverpool’s O2 Academy on August 26 and Oxford’s O2 Academy on August 27.

Fans who have tickets for Reading or Leeds were given early access to ticket sales for the two warm-up shows. They go on general sale on August 14 (Friday).

Last month they revealed details of their fifth album That’s The Spirit, which is released on September 11.