Blythe's Roger Brilliant to release album

Randy Blythe says his alter ego Roger Brilliant will eventually release an album.

The Lamb Of God frontman’s comic creation is based on an ageing English rock star who hasn’t performed live for 30 years. Blythe has released a series of Instagram videos showing Brilliant’s antics and now says there’s more to come.

He tells EMP Rock Invasion: “Roger Brilliant is from England. He lives in Los Angeles now because all British rock stars eventually move to Los Angeles. There’s not an English rock star left in England, they’re all in LA.

“He was very huge in the 1980s, he had the Pet Shop Boys and Wham! opening up for him, but he hasn’t been on stage in 30 years or something. But he’s gonna come back soon.”

Asked if Roger Brilliant is going to release an album, Blythe says: “Oh yes, of course.”

Blythe also gives more detail on his role in the Taiwanese film made by his friends in Chthonic. He previously described his part as that of a “rock star-ish, late-era Bruce Lee.”

He says: “It has a lot of action, kung fu fighting, comedy and politics. I was in a riot, I got beat up by the cops, I ran from the cops.”

Lamb Of God have been shortlisted for the prize of Best Metal Performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards for their track 512 – taken from latest album VII: Sturm Und Drang. They tour the US in January and February.

