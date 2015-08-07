Blurred Vision stream All I Wanted

Blurred Vision have released a lyric video for their track All I Wanted.

It’s taken from the trio’s debut album Organized Insanity, which was launched in April via Cherry Red.

The psychedelic pop outfit, led by Iranian-born brothers Sepp and Sohl Osley, first drew large-scale attention when Roger Waters approved of their 2010 cover of Another Brick In The Wall.

They describe All I Wanted, produced by Terry Brown, as “a reminder of how precious our here and now is.”

It was inspired when all three members became uncles, leading them to realise: “There is nothing more humbling than to be in the presence of a newborn or a young child, when all you can think about is protecting their innocence. At the same time, you’re forced to understand why we lose that simplicity as we get older and create the barriers that separate us from one another.”

Organized Insanity is on sale now. The band play The Forum in Tunbridge Wells on September 18. They’re featured in the current edition of Prog, on sale now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

All Around The World: Blurred Vision