New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today, featuring late Yes bassist Chris Squire on the front cover…

Over 14 pages we pay respect to Squire - discuss how he inspired other artists on their way and how he influenced prog and the distinctive Yes sound. Alan White looks back on over 40 years of making music with Squire and tells us what the future holds for YES, while Jon Kirkman offers a personal insight into the late bassists live. Also, we let the Yes colleagues from over the years pay their tributes to the late artist.

Also in Prog 58…

Steve Hogarth – Prog meets the Marillion frontman in Gibraltar for a most unique concert and to chat about his solo career, family and what he is working on with Marillion.

The Aristocrats – the trio talks about what historical weather phenomena gave them the inspiration for their new album.

Theo Travis – “more rocky, more jazzy, more improv.” After working with some of prog’s biggest names the experimentalist is back with his new solo record.

Symphony X – the prog metallers are on a mission to give their listeners a fuller music experience with their ninth studio album Underworld.

Spock’s Beard – after a successful world tour the LA proggers talk about working with ex-member Neal Morse and what’s different on the new record The Oblivion Particle.

This Oceanic Feeling – having spend years touring with some of the most successful pop acts, the three prog musos are the men in charge behind the impressive album Universal Mind.

Keith Emerson – the keyboard legend looks back at his career with The Nice, Emerson Lake & Palmer and beyond…

Rupert Hine – he has been involved in all kind of genres, but how prog is his music?

Savatage – after more than a decade Savatage are reuniting to play their first show after their hiatus.

IO Earth – with all the obstacles out of the way the collective is releasing the exciting New World.

Godsticks – how jazz-fusion, nu metal and Rufus Wainwright gave the inspiration for the genuine album Emergence.

Mike Portnoy – the seemingly busiest drummer in prog discusses his Dream Theater past and his most present project Metal Allegiance.

Manticore Records – the label run by ELP that represented prog diversity in the 70’s.

Mark Benton – how Yes, Genesis and ELO gave a start to the Waterloo Road actor’s record collcion.

Plus live and album reviews from Rush, Primus, Mogwai, Magenta, The Moody Blues, Yes, Saga, Mostly Autumn and anymore…

And a ten track CD featuring music from Von Hertzen Brothers, Earthside, Robert Reed, Spock’s Beard and more…

