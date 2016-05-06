Blues Pills reveal Lady In Gold cover art

Blues Pills have revealed the cover artwork for their upcoming second album Lady In Gold.

They announced the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut last month – and have now confirmed it’ll be released on August 5 via Nuclear Blast.

Bassist Zach Anderson says of the artwork: “The design comes from the dutch artist Marijke Koger-Dunham who already worked with us for the first album cover.

“We are super proud to have the opportunity to work again with such a legendary artist who has worked with the Beatles, Cream and many more. The original design was made by her 50 years ago. We worked together to adapt the colours to fit the mood of the album. Hopefully our fans will like it as much as we do.”

Blues Pills have a number of festival dates scheduled for the coming months.

Lady In Gold tracklist

Lady In Gold Little Boy Preacher Burned Out I Felt A Change Gone So Long Bad Talkers You Gotta Try Won’t Go Back Rejection Elements And Things

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 24: Neuhusen Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 25: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 01: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 02: Skanevik Blues Festival, Norway

Jul 07: Borlange Peace & Love, Sweden

Jul 08: Suwalki Blues Festival, Poland

Jul 12: Heidelberg Halle 02, Germany

Jul 13: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Jul 15: Obertraubling Airport, Germany

Jul 16: Bludenz Woodrock, Austria

Jul 17: Augsburg Musikkantine, Germany

Jul 19: Colmar Grillen, France

Jul 20: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

Jul 23: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK

Jul 26: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Jul 28: Breitenbach Am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany

Jul 30: St Goarshausen Loreley, Germany

Jul 31: Mosbach Elzpark, Germany

Aug 12: Bildein Picture On Festival, Austria

Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Belgium

Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 19: Torgau Kulturbastion, Germany

Aug 20: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany