Blues Pills reveal Lady In Gold cover art

Blues Pills have revealed the cover artwork for their upcoming second album Lady In Gold.
They announced the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut last month – and have now confirmed it’ll be released on August 5 via Nuclear Blast.
Bassist Zach Anderson says of the artwork: “The design comes from the dutch artist Marijke Koger-Dunham who already worked with us for the first album cover.
“We are super proud to have the opportunity to work again with such a legendary artist who has worked with the Beatles, Cream and many more. The original design was made by her 50 years ago. We worked together to adapt the colours to fit the mood of the album. Hopefully our fans will like it as much as we do.”
Blues Pills have a number of festival dates scheduled for the coming months.
Lady In Gold tracklist
- Lady In Gold
- Little Boy Preacher
- Burned Out
- I Felt A Change
- Gone So Long
- Bad Talkers
- You Gotta Try
- Won’t Go Back
- Rejection
- Elements And Things
Blues Pills 2016 tour dates
Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jun 24: Neuhusen Southside Festival, Germany
Jun 25: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark
Jul 01: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 02: Skanevik Blues Festival, Norway
Jul 07: Borlange Peace & Love, Sweden
Jul 08: Suwalki Blues Festival, Poland
Jul 12: Heidelberg Halle 02, Germany
Jul 13: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Jul 15: Obertraubling Airport, Germany
Jul 16: Bludenz Woodrock, Austria
Jul 17: Augsburg Musikkantine, Germany
Jul 19: Colmar Grillen, France
Jul 20: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany
Jul 23: Abertillery Steelhouse Festival, UK
Jul 26: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Jul 28: Breitenbach Am Herzberg Burg Herzberg Festival, Germany
Jul 30: St Goarshausen Loreley, Germany
Jul 31: Mosbach Elzpark, Germany
Aug 12: Bildein Picture On Festival, Austria
Aug 17: Hasselt Kiewit, Belgium
Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium
Aug 19: Torgau Kulturbastion, Germany
Aug 20: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
Nov 11: Wangels Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany