Gary Moore guitars to go under the hammer this month

A collection of guitars and amps once owned by the late Gary Moore will go under the hammer later this month.

In January this year, it was reported that the guitarist’s longtime technician Graham Lilley would be organising a sale of some of Moore’s gear. It’s now been confirmed that they’re heading to auction at Bonhams on June 29.

Lilley said at the time: “A chunk of it will be retained by the estate for the time being. But there’s a lot of stuff left and it’s made to be played, to make a noise with, so somebody should make a noise with it.

“It’s just trying to find the best way to do it. Some of it might find its way to auction websites, so anybody can bid on it, fans for example, and get a little piece of that heritage.”

The guitars going on sale include a 1964 Gibson Firebird, a Gibson Les Paul Standard custom shop 1958 reissue, a Gibson Flying V ’84 Reissue Star Ray guitar and a 1963 Fender Stratocaster, which Moore played on the Fledah in Finsbury Park TV broadcast in 2001 and the Blues For Jimi DVD, filmed in London in late 2007.

Further information can found on Bonhams official website.

The Belfast-born musician and former Thin Lizzy member died of a heart attack in 2011.