Blueox release video for cover of Pink Floyd's Fearless

Jersey City psych duo Blueox have released a video for their enterprising cover of Pink Floyd's Fearless. The cover is taken from the band's debut EP Fearless, which was self-released in November.

“We added Fearless to our first live set as an encore. We figured if someone loved this Pink Floyd song as much as we did, they’d vibe with Blueox,” explains singer Kieran Sullivan.

The accompanying video was meticulously painted by hand, and in itself is an edgy and moving work of art, created by award-winning art director, animator, music video director Rohitash Rao. The animation was painstakingly culled together across more than 3,700 individual frames by award-winning editor Bob Mori.

Get Fearless.