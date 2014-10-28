Blueneck stream Man Of Lies

Blueneck have released a stream of their track Man Of Lies, taken from fifth album King Nine.

Duncan Attwood, Richard Sadler and Ben Paget started work soon after 2011’s Repetitions, and it’s continued ever since – even though they launched non-vocal record Epilogue in 2012.

Denovali Records say: “The band’s three key musical influences go some way to explaining King Nine’s ambitious, expansive, but always accessible scope: the electronica of Boards of Canada; the movie soundtracks of Ennio Morricone and John Carpenter; the melodicism and melancholia of Kid-A era Radiohead and Arcade Fire.”

It’s launched on November 10 and available for pre-order now.

Tracklist