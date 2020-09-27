Blue Oyster Cult launch video for epic vampire ballad Tainted Blood

Blue Oyster Cult have released a video for Tainted Blood, taken from upcoming album The Symbol Remains, their first since 2001's Curse of the Hidden Mirror.

The song is a genuine epic, featuring an impassioned vocal from guitarist Richie Castellano, some soaring lead from Buck Dharma, and a chorus good enough to sit alongside some of the band's best material.

“As the song demos emerged, we realised there was as much if not more variety in style and content on this record as any in our history,” says frontman Eric Bloom. "We embraced this and the thing tying all the disparate elements together is the band’s sound and performance."



"The goal was for the new music to stand up to the quality and vitality of our legacy recordings and I believe we have successfully achieved that,” says Buck Dharma. Roeser “Other than that, the sound of our voices and style of our writing and playing can’t help but sound familiar to fans of our work.

"The Covid-19 lockdown slowed the completion of the record and we were prevented from travelling and collaborating in person, although luckily we had already done the basic tracking.

"We resorted to video conferencing and producing each other over the internet and are fortunate that the technology exists to do that, plus some live performance cancellations gave us a little more time to carefully consider the finishing touches."

Last month the band released That Was Me, with a video featuring former drummer Albert Bouchard. And more cowbell.



The Symbol Remains tracklist

1 That Was Me

2 Box In My Head

3 Tainted Blood

4 Nightmare Epiphany

5 Edge Of The World

6 The Machine

7 Train True (Lennie’s Song)

8 The Return Of St. Cecilia

9 Stand And Fight

10 Florida Man

11 The Alchemist

12 Secret Road

13 There’s A Crime

14 Fight