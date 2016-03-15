Blue Murder keyboardist Nik Green dies of cancer

Blue Murder keyboardist Nik Green, who also worked with Roy Harper and many others, has died of cancer.

The news was confirmed by bassist and colleague Tony Franklin, who reports: “Sadly, Nik left us last night, after a brave battle with cancer. A gentle soul and huge talent. His contribution to Blue Murder was huge.”

Green was recruited by John Sykes in 1987 after the ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist’s stint with Whitesnake. The lineup also variously included former Black Sabbath singer Ray Gillen, Thin LIzzy’s Marco Mendoza and drummer Carmine Appice.

They released their self-titled debut in 1989, followed by Nothin’ But Trouble in 1993, then live album Screaming Blue Murder: Dedicated To Phil Lynott.

Somerset-born Green later worked in Roy Harper’s band with Jimmy Page and Franklin, then developed a career in studio engineering, sound programming and digital audio equipment design.