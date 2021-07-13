Blossoms brew up support for the live music industry with new west coast IPA

UK indie outfit Blossoms have joined forces with Goose Island Beer Company to brew up a batch of ale which will benefit the beleaguered live music industry.

Profits from sales of the new new SK Brew Take 2 west coast IPA will go to Stagehand, the live music charity helping to support those across the live music sector who have been financially affected by the pandemic.

It’s the second time that Blossoms and Goose Island Beer Company have collaborated, with the two parties coming together in 2019 for the SK Brew.

Blossoms say in a statement: “We’re excited to announce our collaboration with Goose Island – our new beer SK Brew Take 2! It’s been great working with them on this since The Hop Party we played at in 2019. Profits from the sale of the beer will go to Stagehand too.”

Goose Island UK’s head brewer Andrew Walton adds: “We had a great time brewing with the folks from Blossoms and jumped at the chance to do so again. We loved the previous batch of SK Brew but wanted to dial up the favours and really help the hops shine.

“A change to the hop bill, when we added them and some subtle tweaks to the water profile really helped bring forward a softer bitterness and bold tropical flavours.

“This is a contemporary take on a west coast IPA with that classic colour and bitterness but with a more fruit forward spin. I think we managed to strike a great balance and this year’s SK Brew is bold, flavourful and highly drinkable.”

The SK Brew Take 2 weighs in at 5.8% ABV and will be limited to 1000 x 4 packs, with the 440ml cans on sale soon. Sign up to the Goose Island UK mailing list to be notified when the IPA goes on sale.