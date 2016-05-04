Blood Orange movie trailer starring Iggy Pop released

A trailer for thriller Blood Orange starring Iggy Pop has been released.
The film, which was written and directed by Toby Tobias, also stars Kacey Barnfield, Ben Lamb and Antonio Magro, is described as being about ‘an ageing rock star living with his beautiful and promiscuous young wife Isabelle. Into their peculiar paradise comes a dangerous ex-lover hell-bent on revenge.”
It’s due out on May 17.
Later this year Pop will appear in Bjorn Tagemose’s “loudest silent movie on Earth” Gutterdammerung alongside Lemmy, Grace Jones, Henry Rollins, Josh Homme, Jesse Hughes, Justice, Slash, and more. It’ll be screened at this year’s Download festival.
Meanwhile Total Chaos: The Story of The Stooges, a book detailing the history of Pop’s time with the band in his own words, is to launch later this year. It’s available for pre-order.
Pop is currently on tour in support of last release Post Pop Depression with Josh Homme.
Iggy Pop Post Pop Depression Tour 2016
May 05: Copenhagen Falconer, Denmark
May 07: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
May 08: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany
May 10: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
May 13: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
May 15: Paris Le Grand Rex, France
May 28: Munich Rockavaria, Germany
Jun 04: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria
Jun 11: Newport Isle Of Wight Festival, UK
Jun 17: Aarhus Northside, Denmark
Jun 19: Hinwil Rock The Ring, Switzerland
Jun 25: Prague Metronome, Czech Republic
Jul 01: Arras Mainsquare, France
Jul 03: Rotselaar Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jul 06: Cognac Blues Passion Festival, France
Jul 08: Limoges Lost In Limoges, France
Jul 11: Luxembourg Neimenster, Luxembourg
Jul 15: Lisbon Super Bock Super Rock Festival, Portugal
Jul 17: Salacgriva Pilseta, Latvia
Jul 21: Tromso Bukta Festival, Norway
Jul 23: Nordfjordeid Malakoff Rockfestival, Norway
Jul 29: Saint Nazaire Les Escales, France
Jul 31: Gignac Ecaussysteme Festival, France
Aug 12: Helsinki Flow Festival, Finland
Aug 14: Landerneau Fete Du Bruit, France
Aug 24: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden
Aug 28: Boulogne Billancourt Rock En Seine, France