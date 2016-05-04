Blood Orange movie trailer starring Iggy Pop released

A trailer for thriller Blood Orange starring Iggy Pop has been released.

The film, which was written and directed by Toby Tobias, also stars Kacey Barnfield, Ben Lamb and Antonio Magro, is described as being about ‘an ageing rock star living with his beautiful and promiscuous young wife Isabelle. Into their peculiar paradise comes a dangerous ex-lover hell-bent on revenge.”

It’s due out on May 17.

Later this year Pop will appear in Bjorn Tagemose’s “loudest silent movie on Earth” Gutterdammerung alongside Lemmy, Grace Jones, Henry Rollins, Josh Homme, Jesse Hughes, Justice, Slash, and more. It’ll be screened at this year’s Download festival.

Meanwhile Total Chaos: The Story of The Stooges, a book detailing the history of Pop’s time with the band in his own words, is to launch later this year. It’s available for pre-order.

Pop is currently on tour in support of last release Post Pop Depression with Josh Homme.

Iggy Pop Post Pop Depression Tour 2016

May 05: Copenhagen Falconer, Denmark

May 07: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

May 08: Hamburg Mehr! Theater, Germany

May 10: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

May 13: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 15: Paris Le Grand Rex, France

May 28: Munich Rockavaria, Germany

Jun 04: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 11: Newport Isle Of Wight Festival, UK

Jun 17: Aarhus Northside, Denmark

Jun 19: Hinwil Rock The Ring, Switzerland

Jun 25: Prague Metronome, Czech Republic

Jul 01: Arras Mainsquare, France

Jul 03: Rotselaar Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 06: Cognac Blues Passion Festival, France

Jul 08: Limoges Lost In Limoges, France

Jul 11: Luxembourg Neimenster, Luxembourg

Jul 15: Lisbon Super Bock Super Rock Festival, Portugal

Jul 17: Salacgriva Pilseta, Latvia

Jul 21: Tromso Bukta Festival, Norway

Jul 23: Nordfjordeid Malakoff Rockfestival, Norway

Jul 29: Saint Nazaire Les Escales, France

Jul 31: Gignac Ecaussysteme Festival, France

Aug 12: Helsinki Flow Festival, Finland

Aug 14: Landerneau Fete Du Bruit, France

Aug 24: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 28: Boulogne Billancourt Rock En Seine, France