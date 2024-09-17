“Pre-order now, and we’ll throw in, at no extra cost to you, anxiety, depression, band breakups, loss of self, suicidal thoughts and ideation, and, of course, everyone’s favourite: cancer!” Blink-182's Mark Hoppus announces tell-all memoir

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus will publish his autobiography Fahrenheit-182: A Memoir via Dey Street Books next year.

The publisher's synopsis for the book, which will arrive on April 8, 2025, states: “This is a story of what happens when an angst-ridden kid who grew up in the desert experiences his parents' bitter divorce, moves around the country, switches identities from dork to goth to skate punk, and eventually meets his best friend who just so happens to be his musical soulmate.

“Bassist, songwriter, and vocalist for renowned pop-punk trailblazers blink-182, Mark Hoppus, tells his story in Fahrenheit-182. A memoir that paints a vivid picture of what it was like to grow up in the 1980s as a latchkey kid hooked on punk rock, skateboards, and MTV; Mark Hoppus shares how he came of age and forms one of the biggest bands of his generation.



“Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark's public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going.”

Hoppus is attempting to sell the memoir to the public in a deliberately cheesy, and rather amusing, 'infommercial' posted on social media.



“This book has everything!” he promises in the video. “A young man born in the California desert joins a punk rock band and goes on to conquer the world. It’s got skateboarding, it’s got punk rock clubs, it’s got Nineties music.



“But that’s not all! Pre-order now, and we’ll throw in - at no extra cost to you - anxiety, depression, band breakups, loss of self, suicidal thoughts and ideation, and, of course, everyone’s favourite: cancer!”



“This shit gets dark, so order your copy today and make sure you don’t miss out on... all the small things.”

The video ends with Hoppus lying on a sofa, reading his own book, saying, “Oh, I forgot about that incredible antidote that I wrote in this book. That was amazing. Wow!”



Fahrenheit-182: A Memoir is available to pre-order now.

