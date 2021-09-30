Blink 182's Mark Hoppus reveals he is now "cancer free"

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus has revealed he is now "cancer free".

Since being diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma earlier this year, Hoppus has been keeping fans and friends up to date with his journey and progress over on Twitter and Instagram, and the bassist/vocalist has again used the platforms to share his most recent news.

In a statement, he writes "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.

"[I] still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?"

Hoppus has since added "Cancer Destroyer" to his Twitter bio.

On September 20, Hoppus posted an image of his head, showing that his hair, which was removed due to extensive chemotherapy treatment, was "growing back white."

"It’s so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further and further down, now at the bottom of my shins,” Hoppus explained. “I’ve been in chemotherapy for five months and TODAY the hair on my shins decides it’s time to peace out? Cancer is weird.”

On his diagnosis, Hoppus posted a statement on social media in June, explaining "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.”

Throughout Hoppus' battle, fans and fellow musicians had voiced their support, including Angels & Airwaves/former Blink 182 frontman Tom DeLonge. Posting on Twitter, DeLonge described Hoppus as a "strong super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart", signing off with the hashtag "WeHaveHisBack.”

