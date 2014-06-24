Blink-182 confirm one-off show

Blink-182 have confirmed a festival warm-up show in London's O2 Academy Brixton on August 6.

The standalone performance takes place before they headline Leeds on August 22 then Reading on August 24.

Mark Hoppus says: “We’re very excited to preface the Reading and Leeds festivals with this Brixton Academy warm-up date.”

The trio are still at work on the follow-up to 2009’s Neighborhoods, which came after they reunited in the aftermath of drummer Travis Barker’s plane crash. Hoppus says they aim to release what will be their seventh album soon after the festival season.

Tickets for the London show go on sale at 9am on Friday (June 27).