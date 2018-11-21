Foo Fighters to headline Reading and Leeds 2019

Foo Fighters have been named as headliners for next year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

It’ll take place on the weekend of August 23-25, 2019, with the Foos sparking speculation earlier this week that they could play the UK festival by announcing a run of European tour dates which wrap up just days before Reading and Leeds kicks off.

The other headliners were also announced this morning and it's Twenty One Pilots, The 1975 and Post Malone who grab the remaining top spots.

Other artists confirmed for Reading and Leeds today are The Amazons, Bastille, Billie Eilish, Blossoms, Bowling For Soup, Camelphat, Crucast, Denis Sulta, The Distillers, G Flip Hayley, Kiyoko, Juice Wrld, Not3s, Pale Waves, Paris, Stefflon Don, Sundara Karma and Yungblud.

Reading and Leeds tickets will go on sale this Friday (November 23) at 9am GMT, while further artists will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, tickets for Foo Fighters 2019 European tour will also go on general sale this Friday from 10am local time.

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee have been on tour throughout this year in support of their latest studio album Concrete And Gold.

Foo Fighters 2019 European tour dates

Jun 19: Pula Arena, Croatia

Jun 25: Horsens Faengslet, Denmark

Jun 27: Bergen Koengen Fortress, Norway

Aug 19: Belfast Vital festival, UK

Aug 21: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland