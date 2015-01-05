Blind Guardian preview Beyond The Red Mirror

Blind Guardian have issued a lyric video for Twilight Of The Gods as a preview to their 10th album Beyond The Red Mirror.

Due January 30 via Nuclear Blast, the follow-up to 2010’s At The Edge Of Time continues a story the band introduced almost 20 years ago.

Frontman Hansi Kursch explains: “A story between science fiction and fantasy, it begins with our 1995 album Imaginations From The Other Side. The two worlds described have changed dramatically for the worse since then. While there used to be several passages between the worlds, there is only one gate left now: The Red Mirror. It has to be found at any cost.”

Blind Guardian began working on Beyond The Red Mirror with producer Charlie Bauerfeind at Twilight Hall Studios in Grefrath, Germany in 2012, mapping out a mix of their sound with classical orchestrations.

The project sees the group joined by three different classical choirs – from Prague, Budapest and Boston – plus two grand orchestras featuring 90 musicians each.

Kursch says: “Seeing how orchestra songs come alive is a very special and intense moment for us. Thanks to Sacred Worlds and Wheel Of Time from At The Edge Of Time, I can say that we have learned a lot about scoring, recording, and mixing when it comes to such music.”

“You will notice a great improvement when you listen to the final result of this adventurous trip we have started so long ago.”

The single is available now and the album can be pre-ordered direct from Nuclear Blast.

Tracklist