Blind Guardian reveal Beyond The Red Mirror

Blind Guardian will release their 10th studio album early next year, they’ve announced.

Titled Beyond The Red Mirror, it’s due to launch on January 30 via Nuclear Blast and is the follow-up to 2010’s At The Edge Of Time. And the German power metal outfit say the album continues a story they first started almost 20 years ago.

Frontman Hansi Kursch says: “The story begins with our 1995 album Imaginations From The Other Side. The two worlds described have changed dramatically for the worse since then. While there used to be several passages between the worlds, there is only one gate left now: The Red Mirror.”

Choirs from Prague, Budapest and Boston feature on the album, along with two orchestras – and guitarist Andre Olbrich says they decided to work with so many musicians as they wanted to keep moving their sound forward.

He adds: “We want to surprise and impress with our music. Nowadays, music tends to be arbitrary and predictable. But we want to keep developing our music.”

The album is available to pre-order on a number of formats direct from Nuclear Blast, including CD, double vinyl, double red vinyl and limited edition Digibook.

