Blake Judd's deceit 'no surprise' to ex pal Jameson

Nachtmystium frontman Blake Judd's alleged "lies and manipulation" come as no surprise to former friend Neill Jameson.

The pair worked together in supergroup Twilight and in Jameson’s own band Krieg, but Jameson has spoken out on Judd’s alleged ripping off of fans which led to Nachtmystium being dropped by Century Media Records and leaving the label to pick up the pieces.

Jameson says Judd’s heroin addiction is not solely to blame for his actions and insists that in the 15 years he has known the singer, he has watched him take credit for work he never carried out and spin a web of lies to turn a profit.

Jameson tells Noisey: “For the better part of 10 years I’ve watched Blake lie and manipulate himself to the top and then to what most people would consider rock bottom. These behaviour traits that are proving to be his legacy aren’t new.”

He recounts various occasions when Judd allegedly failed to deliver items that had already been paid for and even claims Judd licensed music the pair made together to labels without Jameson’s knowledge, before pocketing all of the money.

Jameson adds: “The best possible thing that could happen to him would be for the police to pick him up and put him away long enough that he dries out and has time to reflect on everyone he’s hurt.

“He should lose his musical privileges because he will just try to scam a whole new crop of suckers who truly believe he’s responsible for writing the majority of his music and not others. He should have to face consequences for his actions for the first real time in his life.”

Nachtmystium fans began to express frustration in early August when frontman Judd, who’d taken money for limited-edition bonus packages, claimed he couldn’t deliver because he hadn’t received copies of their seventh album from the company.

Judd said on August 16 that the continuing delay was a result of incorrect paperwork, and insisted: “No one is going to be ripped off.” But he then took down the band’s Facebook page, and their website is now offline too. Another Facebook page aiming to “raise awareness of Blake Judd’s illegal actions” has received over 1000 likes.