Nachtmystium binned by label

Nachtmystium have been dropped by Century Media in the aftermath of unfulfilled album orders, the label have confirmed.

Fans began to express frustration in early August when frontman Blake Judd, who’d taken money for limited-edition bonus packages, claimed he couldn’t deliver because he hadn’t received copies of their seventh album from the company.

Judd said on August 16 that the continuing delay was a result of incorrect paperwork, and insisted: “No one is going to be ripped off.” But he then took down the band’s Facebook page, and their website is now offline too. Another Facebook page aiming to “raise awareness of Blake Judd’s illegal actions” has received over 1000 likes.

Century Media say in a statement: “Many people have not received their copies of The World We Left Behind, even though they pre-ordered directly from Blake Judd.

“We know this is not only frustrating, but also a let-down to the fans. So we’d like to help out, and deliver their pre-ordered copies on the format they ordered.

“The World We Left Behind also marks the last album Nachtmystium has with Century Media Records. We wish Blake Judd the best of luck with all future endeavours.”

Those who are waiting for copies are asked to email nachtmystiumorders@centurymedia.com with proof of payment. The label add: “Blake will not be reading any of the emails. We will not be forwarding any emails about other items Blake sold through his personal pages or the Nachtmystium Facebook page.”