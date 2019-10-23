Blag FREE Marshall Bluetooth headphones worth £129.99 with any Marshall speaker

Just like the amp stacks favoured by riff lords Angus Young, Joe Perry and Slash, Marshall's headphones and speakers have become iconic in their own right. Rock fans have been able to pledge their allegiance to the kings of distortion at home or on the go, whilst listening to their favourite bands with clear, powerful audio.

Black Friday headphones (Image credit: Future) With Black Friday 2019 on the horizon, you can expect to see more deals like this incoming. If you have your eye on a particular pair of ‘phones, keep your eyes on our Black Friday headphones deals page for the very latest offers.

If you’re yet to invest in the big M, now could be a good time to take the plunge. Up until midnight on 30 October (Hawaii time, GMT-10), pick up one of Marshall’s badass speakers and you’ll bag yourself a pair of Marshall Major III Bluetooth headphones - in black, natch - absolutely free. At any other time they'd set you back £129.99.

The Major IIIs feature Bluetooth AptX which boosts audio quality and enables you to move up to 30 feet away from your device. Custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers boost bass, smooth out mids and enrich the highs, while the 30-hour battery life will outlast any long journey or commute. They’ll work with your phone too, so you can answer and reject calls – particularly useful to avoid interruptions during the guitar solo.

And what about Marshall’s 13-strong speaker line-up? Well, take your pick from the portable Stockwell II (£219.99) which offers 20 hours of playback and belting sound on the go, right up to the Woburn Muli-Room model (£479.99), which boasts a brace of connected tech, epic sound and the ability to link multiple speakers around your house.

In between, you’ll find Alexa and Google Assistant-loaded smart speakers to help you take control of your digital life and make finding your favourite tunes easier.