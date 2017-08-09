Blackmore’s Night to release 26-track compilation

Blackmore’s Night are to launch a compilation album titled To The Moon And Back - 20 Years And Beyond.

It’s due to arrive on August 11 and will include a total of 26 tracks, including the re-working of 1981 hit I Surrender and a cover of Edward Elgar’s Land Of Hope And Glory which Ritchie Blackmore recorded with his new-look Rainbow lineup earlier this year.

Also on the album is a new track titled Ghost Of John which features vocals from Autumn Blackmore – the six-year-old daughter of the guitar icon and his wife and Blackmore’s Night bandmate Candice Night.

The compilation also features new versions of Moonlight Shadow, Somewhere Over The Sea, Writing On The Wall and Coming Home.

Blackmore and Night say: “We hope you enjoy this musical journey down memory lane. From Shadow Of The Moon, our first release, through our brand new 2017 versions of old favourites and a new surprise song. Twenty years of memorable music and beyond.”

The double disc package will also come with a video showing footage of the band warming up during a soundcheck, while the packaging features concert photos and tour posters.

To The Moon And Back - 20 Years And Beyond is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Blackmore’s Night To The Moon And Back - 20 Years And Beyond tracklist

Shadow Of The Moon Spirit Of The Sea Renaissance Faire Play Minstrel Play Under A Violet Moon Spanish Nights (I Remember It Well) Fires At Midnight Ghost Of A Rose Cartouche Village Lanterne The Circle 25 Years Dandelion Wine Home Again (Live) I Surrender Moonlight Shadow (2017 version) Somewhere Over The Sea (2017 version) Writing On The Wall (2017 version) Coming Home (2017 version) Ghost Of John Minstrel Hall Possum Goes To Prague Durch Den Wald Zum Bach Haus Nur Eine Minute Village Dance land Of Hope And Glory (2017 version)

