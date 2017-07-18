Ritchie Blackmore open to final Deep Purple show

Ritchie Blackmore says he’s open to playing a final show with Deep Purple if it could be arranged.

He left the rock giants for a final time in 1993 and although a reunion seems unlikely after comments made by some members of the band in the past, Blackmore reports it’s something he’d consider under the right circumstances.

The guitar icon tells Germany’s Rock N Roll Reporter: “I think if they were interested and our dates didn’t clash, I would perform a single show – for old times.

“But I don’t believe that Deep Purple would be interested. They have their niche and wouldn’t do it. We’re friends and I have been doing my music for 20 years, while they have been doing it for 20 years. It’s probably not likely to happen.”

He adds: “Their management wouldn’t like it – even if it was just for a single show. Their management wouldn’t allow it, I’m sure.”

Blackmore was one of the Deep Purple lineup inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2016. But hopes of a temporary reunion were quashed after the guitarist said he had been stopped from attending by Purple’s long-time manager Bruce Payne.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, frontman Ian Gillan said it would be “unconscionable” to think of bringing Blackmore back into the fold, while drummer Ian Paice recently reported there would be “no point” considering any sort of reunion.

He said (via Blabbermouth): “We have a wonderful feeling within the band, everybody’s very friendly and all we have to do is go on stage and make the music – there’s no other considerations to worry about.

“I think Ritchie’s life doesn’t work like that. I think it’s a little more complex. And at this stage of my life, I don’t need cloudy areas. I like it to be clear and crystal and know that it’s gonna be fun.

“I love Ritchie to death, but I can’t guarantee every day with him is gonna be fun.”

In may this year, Blackmore’s reactivated Rainbow released their first new studio material in 22 years in the shape of a re-working of 1981 hit I Surrender and a cover of Edward Elgar’s Land Of Hope And Glory.

Rock Icons: Ritchie Blackmore by Opeth's Fredrik Åkesson

Deep Purple: 50 years in, where will the adventure take them next?