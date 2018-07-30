Blackfield best-of set for September release

Aviv Geffen and Steven Wilson have revealed that they’ll release an album titled Open Mind: The Best Of Blackfield later this year.

The 15-track collection will arrive on September 28 via Kscope and will include new artwork by Hajo Müller.

The compilation has been curated by Geffen and Wilson and covers material recorded from all five of their studio albums.

Wilson says: “Blackfield appealed to me because it was a chance to focus firmly on the art of the classic pop song with concise songs and strong melodies, harmonies, orchestration, and a very lush ‘golden’ production.”

The duo’s last album was Blackfield V, which launched in February 2017 and was recorded over the space of 18 months between Israel and England.

Open Mind: The Best Of Blackfield is now available for pre-order. Find details below.

Open Mind: The Best Of Blackfield tracklist

1. Blackfield

2. Family Man

3. Open Mind

4. 1,000 People

5. Oxygen

6. Hello

7. Once

8. How Was Your Ride?

9. Waving

10. From 44 To 48

11. Pain

12. October

13. Faking

14. Dissolving With The Night

15. End Of The World