Black Veil Brides announce new album Vale

Black Veil Brides have revealed that their upcoming fifth album Vale will be released January 12, via LAVA/Republic Records.

This comes after Black Veil Brides announced a co-headline tour with Asking Alexandria, taking place in the UK and Europe.

Speaking about the upcoming album, BVB frontman Andy Biersack says “this record is the most complete and exciting album we have done to date.”

Vale is the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled album, and sees them working with John Feldmann again, who produced their 2013 album Wretched And Divine: The Story Of The Wild Ones.

“The Latin translation of Vale is ‘be well, be strong’ and is central to the message of this record,” says Andy. “We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength.

“The central narrative once again finds The Wild Ones characters facing the challenge of moving on from the pain and anguish of their past and looking to a new chapter in their lives. This concept is one that is near to my heart, and I believe will resonate with those that find themselves cast on the fringe of society.

“From our inception Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record.”

Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria 2018 tour dates

23 Jan: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

24 Jan: Academy, Manchester, UK

25 Jan: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

27 Jan: O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

29 Jan: Palladium, Cologne, Germany

30 Jan: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

