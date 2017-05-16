Black Veil Brides complete album no.5

Black Veil Brides have confirmed they’ve wrapped up work on their fifth album.

Frontman Andy Biersack reported late last year that they were in the process of mixing the follow-up to their self-titled 2014 release.

Now the album is ready – and guitarist Jake Pitts is full of praise for Biersack’s contribution on the as-yet-untitled record.

Pitts tells Front Row Live: “I can tell you one thing for sure, he sounds the best he’s ever sounded on this album.

“He’s always sounded great but to me it’s obvious that he’s really been working. His vocal range has expanded, his voice sounds the best it’s ever sounded.”

Black Veil Brides hope to release the album in September – and Pitts explains that a constant drive to keep pushing the band’s sound forward is what keeps him motivated.

He says: “For me, I think it’s just trying to outdo ourselves and not put out the exact same thing.

“So many bands just play the same kind of riffs and breakdowns and everything sounds the same – so it’s just trying to create something that sounds different, even from what we’ve done, but still not get too far off track.

“We try to mix it up with heavy stuff, the ballads, the radio rock stuff, and just give the albums a little bit of everything.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

