Black Tusk line up European tour

Black Tusk have announced a European tour leading up to their appearance at Hevy Fest.

The US rockers kick off the jaunt in Germany on July 31 and wrap up at the Hythe, Kent, festival on August 15.

The band say: “Looking forward to Ieperfest, Roadkill Festival, HevyFest and more, as well as shows with Crowbar, The Dillinger Escape Plan Soulfly and others.”

Black Tusk’s bassist Jonathan Athon died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash last year, and the band honoured their friend as they toured with Black Label Society earlier this year.

BLACK TUSK EUROPEAN TOUR

Jul 31: Cologne Underground, Germany

August 01: Waarschoot Roadkill Festival, Belgium

August 02: Tilburg Little Devil, Netherlands

Aug 04: Berlin So36, Germany (with Soulfly)

Aug 05: Munster Sputnikhalle, Germany

Aug 06: Augsberg Kantine, Germany (with Soulfly)

Aug 07: Dobriach Sauzipf Rock Festival, Austria

Aug 08: Varazze Riviera Summerfest, Italy

Aug 09: Paris Glazart, France (with Crowbar)

Aug 10: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland (with Trivium)

Aug 11: Milan Circle Magnolia, Italy (with Dillinger Escape Plan)

Aug 12: Le Locle Altitude Festival, Switzerland

Aug 13: Wiesbaden Kesselhaus, Germany (with Dillinger Escape Plan)

Aug 14: Ieperfest, Belgium

Aug 15: Hevy Fest, UK