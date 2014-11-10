Black Tusk bassist Athon dies after bike crash

Black Tusk bassist Jonathan Athon has died after a motorbike crash, the band have confirmed. He was 32.

He and his girlfriend were involved in a collision in their home town of Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday. He was taken to intensive care, where doctors discovered he’d suffered severe brain damage. His life support was switched off last night.

Black Tusk say in a statement: “It is with deep regret that we must tell you that Athon passed away from injuries sustained. As per his wishes, we removed Athon from his life support systems and his organs will be donated.

“His body will be cremated and a memorial is being planned for family and friends. He will be forever missed. Thank you for all your support during this devastating time – it would have made him proud.”

Athon is said to have been hit by a car that ran a stop sign, and had no way of avoiding a collision. He’d been put in an induced coma and never recovered consciousness. Girlfriend Emily is reported to be “coherent” and is expected to recover in time.

The band formed in 2005 and signed to Relapse Records four years later. They’ve released four albums and three EPs to date, with the most recent being the Vulture’s Eye EP, launched this year.