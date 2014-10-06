Black Stone Cherry launch Remember Me video

Black Stone Cherry have premiered their video for Remember Me with TeamRock.
The track comes from fourth record Magic Mountain, released in May via Roadrunner Records.
They recently said of the follow-up to 2011’s Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea: “Not since before our first album have we felt this freedom and confidence. We feel this album best captures the live energy, honesty and vibe that encompasses our true musicianship.”
BSC tour the UK with labelmates Airbourne and Theory Of A Deadman starting later this month:
Oct 26: Glasgow Hydro
Oct 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
Oct 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Oct 30: Birmingham LG Arena
Oct 31: Manchester Phones 4U Arena
Nov 01: London Wembley Arena
Magic Mountain tracklist
Holding On To Letting Go
Peace Pipe
Bad Luck And Hard Love
Me And Mary Jane
Runaway
Magic Mountain
Never Surrender
Blow My Mind
Sometimes
Fiesta Del Fuego
Dance Girl
Hollywood in Kentucky
Remember Me