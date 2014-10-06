Black Stone Cherry launch Remember Me video

Black Stone Cherry have premiered their video for Remember Me with TeamRock.

The track comes from fourth record Magic Mountain, released in May via Roadrunner Records.

They recently said of the follow-up to 2011’s Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea: “Not since before our first album have we felt this freedom and confidence. We feel this album best captures the live energy, honesty and vibe that encompasses our true musicianship.”

BSC tour the UK with labelmates Airbourne and Theory Of A Deadman starting later this month:

Oct 26: Glasgow Hydro

Oct 27: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Oct 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 30: Birmingham LG Arena

Oct 31: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Nov 01: London Wembley Arena

Magic Mountain tracklist