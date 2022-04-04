Black Stone Cherry launch new video for Ringin' In My Head

Kentucky rockers Black Stone Cherry have released a new video for Ringin' In My Head, one of the standout tracks from their 2020 album The Human Condition.

Ringin' In My Head was originally released as a single prior to the album, in September 2020, but now has a new video, directed by the team responsible for Lamb Of God’s Memento Mori, Tom Flynn & Mike Watts.

“In 2020, when The World seemed to be falling apart, an older song we had started a few years earlier struck a nerve with us," says Black Stone Cherry frontman Chris Robertson. "Lyrically it seemed too close to the times not to try and make the song something special. The result is guaranteed to give you a Ringin’ in your head."

The video was shot in the Kentucky barn that Black Stone Cherry use as a rehearsal space. Southern rockers the Kentucky Headhunters – whose guitarist Richard Young is the father of BSC drummer John Fred Young – formerly used the same space, and their cover of Bill Monroe's Walk Softly On This Heart Of Mine video was filmed at the same location in 1989.

Black Stone Cherry are currently on tour in The US, mixing their own headline shows with support dates with Halestorm and Black Label Society. They tour mainland Europe in September and October. Full dates below.

Apr 07: Chattanooga The Signal, TN

Apr 08: Nashville Assembly Food Hall, TN,

Apr 09: Wilkesboro Call Family Distillers, NC,

Apr 21: Huntsville Shagnasty’s Grubbery & Pour House, AL*

Apr 22: Destin Club LA, FL*

Apr 23: Orlando WJJR Earthday Birthday, FL

Apr 24: Savannah Aloft Savannah Downtown Historic District, GA

Apr 26: Springfield The Outland @ 7:00pm, MO*

Apr 27: Chickasha Legends Pub House & Venue, OK

Apr 29: Wichita TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center, KS

Apr 30: Fort Smith Temple Live, AR

May 06: Maryville The Shed, TN

May 07: Johnson City Capone's, TN

May 10: Billings MetraPark Arena, MT^

May 11: Casper Casper Events Center, WY^

May 13: Council Bluffs Stir Cove, IA^

May 17: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA^

May 18: Columbus Kemba Live!, OH^

May 20: North Myrtle Beach House of Blues Myrtle Beach, SC~

May 21: Inwood Shiley Acres Concert Stage, WV~

May 24: Evansville Ford Center, IN

May 25: Tulsa Theater, OK^

May 27: Deadwood Deadwood's Outlaw Square, SD±

May 28: Moorhead Bluestem Amphitheater, MN^

May 30: Bonner KettleHouse Amphitheater, MT^

May 31: Great Falls The Newberry, MT

Jun 03: Sharpsburg The Barnyard Entertainment Venue, KY

Jun 04: Farmer City Heritage Festival, IL

Jun 16: Burlington Beach Sounds of Music Festival, ON

Jul 08: Gettysburg Bike Week, PA

Jul 23: Menahga Mid Summer Music Fest, MN

Aug 11: Daughtry Tulalip Amphitheatre, Marysville, WA

Sep 12: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Sep 13: Amsterdam Q Factory, Netherlands

Sep 14: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany

Sep 17: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway

Sep 18: Stockholm Debaser Hornstulls Strand, Sweden

Sep 19: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Sep 21: Berlin Metropol, Germany

Sep 22: Vienna Arena Wien, Austria

Sep 23: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Sep 24: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Sep 26: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Sep 27: Zurich Xtra, Switzerland

Sep 28: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Sep 30: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Oct 01: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 02: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 04: Bordeaux Rocher De Palmer - France

Oct 05: Paris Trianon, France

* = with Ayron Jones

^ = supporting Halestorm

~ = supporting Black Label Society

± - supporting Stone Temple Pilots and Halestorm

Tickets are on sale now.