Black Stone Cherry launch poignant video for In Love With The Pain

Kentucky rockers Black Stone Cherry have launched a video for In Love With The Pain, taken from their upcoming album The Human Condition.

It's the third song to be taken from the album, following Again in August and Ringin' In My Head last month.

"In Love With The Pain is one of the unexpected classics that we didn’t even know we needed!," say the band. "We wrote that song years ago with a couple friends of ours, Scott Lindsey and Stephen Styles, with the intention to pitch it to another artist.

"However, it kept making its way back into our minds while listening to old demos. So we decided to give it a chance and re-worked it to put our BSC stamp on it, and we are so happy we did! It’s now a favourite!"

The video was directed by Mike Rodway – who has previously worked with the band on multiple shoots, including on the videos for My Last Breath, Me And The Devil Blues, and Carry Me On Down The Road – and tells the story of a coming-of-age holiday romance which may or may not have a happy ending. You'll need to watch to found out.

Black Stone Cherry will celebrate the release of The Human Condition with a special 'Live From The Sky' event to be broadcast on October 30, the day the album hits the stores.

The broadcast will take the form of a live show filmed at the SKyPAC, a performing arts centre in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and will see the band play tracks from the new album alongside deep cuts and fan favourites. The show will be broadcast twice: once at 8pm GMT for fans in Europe, and again at 8pm EST for fans in The Americas.

Tickets are on sale now, with various bundles and add-ons available to enhance the experience.

The Human Condition will be released on October 30 on CD, LP, deluxe CD and on digital and streaming platforms, with a purple vinyl pressing now available to pre-order.

Black Stone Cherry will head out on tour across the UK in September 2021 with special guests The Kris Barras Band after they were forced to postpone their 2020 touring plans.

(Image credit: Black Stone Cherry)